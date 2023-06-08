Play Brightcove video

Bodycam footage shows a police officer chasing a suspected drug dealer - on the dealer's own bike.

The officer is seen sprinting in a park on a summer's day, before jumping over a fence and climbing onto a bike.

After a frantic chase, the officer catches up to the teenager, pulling them from a footpath.

The 40-second episode happened on Sunday night in Jesus Green park in Cambridge.

Police said they had been on patrol at the grassland near a Cambridge University college when they spotted "a suspected drug deal".

Posting the video on Facebook, they said: "Upon seeing us, a teenage boy attempted to run away, so using his bike we chased after him.

"He’s since been charged with multiple drugs offences and going through the courts."

