Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.

Isobel, also known as Belle, from Letchworth Garden City in Hertfordshire, disappeared after travelling from the town to London by train last Friday.

Hertfordshire Police has released new CCTV images of the teenager at Finsbury Park underground station where she was last seen.

Det Insp Ben Smith said: “Our officers are working tirelessly to help trace Isobel, who has now been missing for a week.

"As part of our continued inquiries, we have now released new images, which place her at Finsbury Park Underground Station at around 11.23am on Friday 2 June, in the hope these will jog people’s memory.

“Despite numerous media appeals, Isobel hasn’t been seen since last Friday and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"If you have any information about where Isobel is or where she may have been, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, please get in touch with us.”

Isobel, also known as Belle, has not been seen after travelling to London on Friday, 2 June. Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Isobel is described as 5ft 2ins tall with a very slim build and a heavy fake tan.

She was last seen wearing a white/cream sleeveless crop top, a white/cream bodycon mini skirt, white trainers and a brown clutch bag.

She was also holding a large Primark bag and had a cream and black jacket and mirrored sunglasses.

Isobel has links to Brixton, Plumstead, Lewisham and Putney.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Police on 101 and quote incident ISR 185 of 2 June.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know