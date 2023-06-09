The A14 has been shut in both directions after a lorry overturned and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

The crash happened in Suffolk at about 5.10am on Friday, when a lorry overturned between Claydon and Beacon Hill.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs and possession of a controlled drug, said Suffolk Police.

Both directions of the A14 remain closed as recovery of the lorry - which is between junctions 51 and 52 - is expected to take until later on Friday afternoon.

At around midday, congestion was reported as far as junction 50 at Stowupland eastbound, and junction 54 at Sproughton westbound.

Delays were building through Needham Market and Coddenham as diverted traffic sought other routes, said traffic management service Inrix.

Diversion for vehicles travelling westbound:

Leave the A14 at J52 Claydon onto the B1113.

After 600 yards turn right; follow the B1113 through Great Blakenham and Needham Market to the junction with the A1120.

Turn right and continue on the A1120 to re-join the A14 westboundcarriageway at J50 Cedars.

Diversion for vehicles travelling eastbound:

Leave the A14 at J51 Beacon Hill and take the second exit (A14 entry slip) from the roundabout.

From the entry slip turn left and then turn right on to Norwich Road.

Continue on Norwich Road through Barham and Claydon to re-join the A14 eastbound carriageway at J52 Claydon.

