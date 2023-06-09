A man in his 70s has been left with life-changing injuries after being hit by a car as he sat on a bench.

He was sitting in Bridge Street in Weedon, Northamptonshire, at around 6.20pm on Thursday, when a white Mini crashed into him, before then colliding with a house.

He had to be airlifted to University Hospital Coventry and is in a critical condition, said Northamptonshire Police.

The driver of the Mini, a man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 49-year-old man from Weedon has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and has been released on bail.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with video footage to come forward.

The man was airlifted to hospital after the crash. Credit: ITV News Anglia

