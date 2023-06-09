Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has stepped down as an MP with immediate effect, she has tweeted.

The move will trigger a by-election in her constituency of Mid Bedfordshire and comes after months of speculation that the former culture secretary was to be handed a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

She wrote: “I have today informed the chief whip that I am standing down as the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, with immediate effect.

“It has been an honour to serve as the MP for such a wonderful constituency but it is now time for someone younger to take the reins.”

Recent reports suggested Ms Dorries had been cut from the list by the government at the 11th hour to avoid an early election battle in her seat.

Ms Dorries won 60% of the vote in the constituency of Mid Bedfordshire at the 2019 general election, well ahead of Labour in second place on 22%.

She increased her majority in Mid Bedfordshire from 20,983 in 2017 to 24,664 in 2019, with a swing of 2.4% from Labour to the Conservatives.

Credit: PA

