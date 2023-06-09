A zoo has paid tribute to the oldest aardvark in Europe, who died at the age of 32.

Afer - a father of five, and grandfather of two - is said to have "lived a full life" and had a "wonderful personality".

He died on Saturday at Colchester Zoo, leaving behind a female mate.

The zoo described it as "a very sad day for everyone".

Its animal care team had noticed Afer was less active than usual in recent weeks and therefore monitored him closely.

On the day he died, the team saw he was not himself and called in the vet.

Staff said the vet "advised the difficult but kindest decision would be to euthanise Afer, following the recent blood test results and with his welfare in mind".

"This was a very sad day for everyone," they said.

"Afer had a wonderful personality and will be greatly missed by the animal care team as well as many visitors who adored him."

Afer the Aardvark has died aged 32 Credit: Colchester Zoo

Afer was born on 7 May 1991 at Royal Burgers Zoo in the Netherlands.

He moved to Colchester Zoo in 2017 and was a father of five - sharing three of those children with his female mate OQ.

The three offspring - Ottis, Estie and Njaa Njaa - have all been transferred to other zoos across Europe.

OQ is now the only aardvark at Colchester Zoo and staff said they were making sure she received extra attention and enrichment.

She shares her home with a group of small furry mammals called Rock Hyrax. Zoo staff say they occassionally cuddle up with one another, so she does have company.

The zoo is hoping to be able to find another mate for her.

Afer, the oldest Aardvark in Europe, died at Colchester Zoo Credit: Colchester Zoo

Aardvarks are sometimes confused for anteaters as they also eat insects, like ants and termites.

They are a medium-sized, burrowing, nocturnal mammal native to Africa. Its name means "earth pig" in Afrikaans.

They eat using their sticky tongue, which can extend up to 30cm.

According to the African Wildlife Foundation, they usually live up to 23 years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know