Police confirm that woman in her 30s has died at Center Parcs in Suffolk

Police have confirmed that a woman in her 30s has died at Center Parcs.

Emergency services were called to the resort in Elveden, Suffolk, at just after 6:40pm, yesterday after reports of a medical incident.

A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Center Parcs said:

"We are deeply saddened by the news of a guest passing away at Center Parcs Elveden Forest.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this distressing time. We are continuing to offer our support to her family and also to our colleagues who assisted emergency services yesterday."