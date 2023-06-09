Extinction Rebellion climate activists glued themselves to the building of an oilfield services giant, calling on the University of Cambridge to cut ties with the firm.

Protesters arrived early on Friday to attach themselves with glue to the main entrance of Schlumberger's research facility in Cambridge.

Schlumberger - also known as SLB - is a global company that provides technology and infrastructure for oil and gas extraction, to firms including BP and Shell.

A banner with the slogan "SLB = TOXIC" was displayed at the entrance to the building while other Extinction Rebellion protesters held a banner reading "SLB - Fracking up the planet".

A number of people dressed as climate scientists, wearing white lab coats and handing leaflets to staff members as they entered the building.

XR protesters glued to the main entrance of SLB's building in Cambridge. Credit: Extinction Rebellion Cambridge

Protesters described the company's oil and gas expansion and the university's relationship with the company as "toxic".

They called on the university to do more to combat climate change.

The group said: "Cambridge Zero should do their jobs and bring the university in line with climate and environmental reality - then we wouldn't have to be here."

It said the partnership between the university and SLB "serves to legitimise the fossil fuel industry and perpetuate planetary destruction through environmental devastation and climate change".

XR Cambridge protester glued to the main entrance of SLB's research facility in the city. Credit: Extinction Rebellion Cambridge

Extinction Rebellion Cambridge is also calling for SLB to leave Cambridge and to stop profiting off oil and gas.

They targeted the SLB building several times. Last October, they smashed the windows, and activists were fined for a stint last March, where they blocked blocking access to the research centre.

Activists say they are angry about the company's involvement in the fossil industry, including helping Shell to drill the first commercial oil well in the Niger Delta in 1957 and an operation in Iraq's Rumaila oilfield.

The University of Cambridge and SLB have been contacted for comment.

