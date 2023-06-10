A cannabis farmer was caught in the act as he tended to plants worth hundreds of thousands of pounds when police raided his drug factory.

Bujar Gjeci was "gloved up and found with growing paraphernalia" when officers arrived at the house in Peterborough in March, said Cambridgeshire Police.

Inside the premises in New Road in the Woodston area of the city was a mix of young and old plants with an estimated value of £150,000.

Gjeci pleaded guilty to producing class B drugs and was sentenced to one year in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday.

Det Con Owen Howard, who investigated, said: “Drugs and associated crime bring misery and despair to our county and we will continue to do all we can to put those who sell and produce them before the courts.

“We rely on the eyes and ears of people in our communities to provide us with the information we need to bring those involved in the drugs trade to justice.”

There was a mix of old and young plants at the property. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

