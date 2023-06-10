A French Bulldog, who was stolen during a burglary has been found and reunited with her owner.

Essex Police said the dog called Pearl was taken during an aggravated burglary at a house in Winston Way in Halstead on 24 May.

Since then, officers have searched numerous locations, viewed hours of CCTV and spoken to local residents in the area to try and find Pearl.

Following a public appeal, she was found in Tendring on the evening of Thursday 8 June and has been reunited with her owner.

Det Sgt Luke Howard said “We are absolutely delighted that Pearl is now safely where she belongs and I’m sure she’ll be thoroughly enjoying cuddles and treats for many days to come.

“We never underestimate the devastating impact that these crimes have on owners.

"Many of us work with courageous Police Dog sidekicks or have four-legged children at home and couldn’t bear to be apart.

“So, I’m extremely proud that with your help, we’ve been able to locate another best friend and bring them home.

“Now our focus returns to continuing our investigation to bring the people responsible to justice."

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in connection with the investigation and been released on bail.

