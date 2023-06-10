A teenager who violently attacked a man in a car park, including stamping on his head more than 30 times, has been jailed for a minimum of eight years.

Michael Maylen, 19, of Music House Lane in Norwich, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, having previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

The victim described in his witness statement how he feels “lucky to be alive” but was psychologically affected by the attack and now struggles to go out in public.

One of the detectives working on the case said it was a "miracle" that the victim was still alive as he suffered life-threatening injuries.

DC Chris Edwards said: "I’ve been a detective for many years but this is one of the most violent assaults I’ve ever seen."

For over three minutes, the teenager stamped, kicked and punched the victim in the head and body repeatedly. This included 32 stamps to the head, 13 punches to the face, and three kicks to the head.

After he was arrested, Maylen told officers that he had taken a cocktail of drugs. He said that he had “battered” someone and had “gone on a murdering spree”.

The court heard that on Sunday 13 June 2021, Maylen walked into the car park off St Andrews Street, Norwich, where he was joined by the victim.

CCTV footage shows the pair sitting in a doorway together for a short time before Maylen became aggressive towards the other man, shouting and pointing at him.

Maylen then began his attack, grabbing the other man’s head, hitting it against a wall and then punching his head repeatedly until the victim fell to the floor where the brutal assault continued.

The victim made no attempt to fight back and lost consciousness during the early stages of the attack.

Maylen then searched the unconscious victim’s pockets and appeared to take something before dragging the victim’s motionless body around the car park and then walking off towards St Andrews Street.

Police were called to the scene by a member of the public who witnessed part of the attack and was able to provide officers with a description of the suspect.

As a result of the description given, uniformed officers spotted Maylen at a nearby garage, where he was arrested.

The victim spent eight weeks at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge before being transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for four weeks.

He has suffered short-term memory loss and said that it has had a lasting impact:

“I find that I am nervous and jumpy around people, even friends. If someone moves quickly and unexpectedly, I flinch back out of instinct, expecting to be attacked.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know