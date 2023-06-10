Hundreds of Harley Davidson riders from across the UK descend on tiny village
ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper met some of the Harley owners who have come from far and wide
Around 800 Harley-Davidson riders have descended on a small village - a crowd bigger than the village's population.
They have come from all corners of the UK, and even the Netherlands and France, for the Harley-Davidson Riders Club's annual international rally in Naseby, Northamptonshire.
Many will be camping out there throughout the weekend.
One of the organisers, John Hillyer, said: “We travel round weekend after weekend and this weekend we’re all coming together for our international.
"We’ve got brothers coming from Denmark, Holland and Belgium.
"They’re all coming across to have a good time, to experience the joys of Harley-Davidson ownership and to have a few beers and a chat.
"The bikes themselves speak for themselves - we’re all individuals, but we all look the same.”
Mark Gelsthorp, from Southend in Essex, is used to turning heads on his bespoke orange bike.
He said: “It’s orange, it’s a lot of fun. I built it about 13 or 14 years ago, I still put it on racetracks, so it’s no ornament, it does go and it’s just a lot of fun.
"It tends to make people smile - I’ve never met anyone yet that it doesn’t make smile - what can I say?”
Mieke Brinck has travelled 1,500 miles from the Netherlands.
She said: “We like to go to Harley Davidson meetings, parties, always good bants and riding and we have a few friends here.”
Jayne Pearson, 62, a member of the Harley-Davidson Riders Club since 1997, said: "They're not friends, they're family - everybody mucks in together.
"We all do the same things, we all like the same things, we all meet up regularly - it's better than family, because you pick them."
Fellow member Greg Hall added: "They're the best bikes to ride, as far as I'm concerned.
"We say, if you have to explain, you won't understand... it's just Harley Davidson - it's just the feel, the noise and they eat the road."
The festival will run until Sunday, with live music, food stalls and a range of Harley Davison models for enthusiasts to admire.
