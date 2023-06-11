Spike in hedgehog deaths blamed on strimmers after 'No Mow May'

Animal rescue experts are warning that strimmers are to blame for a huge rise in the numbers of hedgehogs being killed and injured.

Volunteers at the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital said they have been inundated with cases this year and are urging people to take more care when they cut long grass with the machines - particularly after No Mow May, during which people were urged to let their gardens grow for the benefit of bees.

Sue Stubley, who runs the hospital at her home near Newmarket, said in a three-week period they had been forced to put down 17 hedgehogs out of 37 which had been brought in.

She said: "They've had the top of their heads taken off down to the skull. Obviously it's too painful to the hedgehog.

"Even if we could repair it, we wouldn't try."

Sue Stubley with one of the patients at her hedgehog hospital Credit: ITV Anglia

No Mow May, where people leave their grass longer to help wildlife, can be a problem for hedgehogs, who like to hide in the undergrowth.

Ms Stubley said: "They are letting the grass grow and it grows long and hedgehogs hide in it, then they come along with the strimmer and the hedgehogs get injured."

Claire Buckle, who rescues hedgehogs, had advice for gardeners.

"Be very aware of where you're strimming," she said. "Perhaps put a broom in the area to check before you strim."

She added: "No Mow May is great for insects but a problem for hedgehogs as they could be covered in the grass resting."

Ms Buckle said she would like to see extra training for council staff to encourage them to think about hedgehog safety before they start strimming.

Hedgehogs are far less common now than they were in the 1950s Credit: ITV Anglia

Hedgehogs can live for 10 to 12 years but now many are killed before the age of two.

The UK was home to around 30 million of the animals in the 1950s but now numbers are thought to be as low as 250,000.

The hospital currently has around 70 hedgehogs being treated and is at capacity.

But Ms Stubley and her team have just acquired land nearby - the plan is to build a larger hedgehog centre and offer a greater range of treatments to improve the survival rate of this threatened species.

