A senior Conservative says he is confident the party can hold on to Mid Bedfordshire in a by-election after Nadine Dorries quit as an MP.

Ms Dorries, a former culture secretary and close ally of Boris Johnson, said on Friday she was stepping down from the Commons with immediate effect.

Her departure was soon followed by announcements from the former Prime Minister and Nigel Adams that they too were resigning as MPs.

The Chairman of the Conservative Party, Greg Hands MP, visited Mid Bedfordshire today, but refused to criticise Ms Dorries for causing a potentially difficult by-election for the party.

"I pay tribute to Nadine," said Mr Hands. "She was 18 years the member of Parliament here in Mid Bedfordshire, [and] was elected with 60 per cent of the vote last time around.

"She has been a popular MP and has done brilliant work on keeping children safe with the online safety bill and all of those things.

"But now we're moving on, we're looking forward to selecting a new candidate for Mid Bedfordshire as soon as possible and we're looking forward to winning this by-election here in Mid Bedfordshire."

Mr Hands also ruled out a snap General Election, saying "that's not what people want".

Rebecca Haworth reports from Ampthill in Bedfordshire for ITV News Anglia

Mid Bedfordshire is considered a safe seat for the Conservatives and Ms Dorries won a majority of around 24,000 votes in 2019.

However, her popularity may have waned recently and some constituents in the town of Ampthill said they were pleased Ms Dorries was leaving.

"I think she was far too busy writing books and being a celebrity and not representing Mid Bedfordshire," one woman told ITV News Anglia.

"She didn't really do much did she so I think people will be happy she's gone," said another constituent.

However, others said they had voted for Ms Dorries and would be happy to vote Conservative again.

Senior Lecturer in Journalism at the University of Northampton, Kate Ironside, said despite a 24,000 strong Tory majority for Mid-Beds, it is not necessarily a safe seat.

"We have already seen a series of really safe conservative seats topple in by-elections as people take out their frustrations and disillusionment with the Conservative party," she said.

The seat of Mid-Bedfordshire has held by Ms Dorries since 2005 and the Conservatives since 1931.

The Tory MP has been a vocal critic of the Prime Minister and his government since he entered Number 10, hitting out again on Thursday at those who “bet everything on a Rishi bounce”.

Mr Adams and Ms Dorries had been tipped for peerages in Mr Johnson's resignation honours but neither featured in Friday's published list.

Mr Johnson sensationally quit Westminster on Friday as he launched a fierce attack on the Commons Privileges Committee investigation into whether he misled MPs with his assurances over parties held in Downing Street during coronavirus lockdowns.

