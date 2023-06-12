Play Brightcove video

Video shows police bashing into the home of a drug dealer - who tried to hide evidence by throwing it out the window.

Police carried out a raid at Askor Ali's home in Northampton in April. He had been suspected of drug dealing.

Bodycam footage shows an officer getting out of a car holding a hammer.

Their team enter a block of flats and one officer uses a heavy bar to smash open a door. Once open, they shout of 'freeze' and 'police'.

Ali is seen inside the flat and he makes way for the officers to inspect the area.

An officer remarks that there appears to be crack cocaine by the window, and sees the back of a phone and the battery on the floor. There's also some baking soda and cash.

Later, they find that some "stuff" had gone out the window.

It's later revealed that Ali had thrown out a phone and packets of drugs.

Police found that a phone and been thrown out the window. Credit: Northants Police

Police said they found "a quantity" of crack cocaine and cannabis at Ali's home.

And his phone revealed that he was a prolific dealer.

Ali pleaded guilty to three drug offences and possession of criminal property.

He was jailed for three years and four months at Northampton Crown Court on May 31.

Lead investigator PC Shaf Habeeb said: “I’m really pleased with this result as it means that another drug dealer is in prison and unable to blight the communities of Northampton."

He continued: “Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope this case demonstrates the pursuit of that aim, which remains relentless across the Force.”

