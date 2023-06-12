Nearly 20 drivers who drove the wrong way up a motorway slip road to escape traffic will be prosecuted by police.

Eighteen motorists "hampered" the efforts of emergency services trying to reach a three-vehicle crash on the M11 southbound at Theydon Bois, Essex, just before 2pm on Saturday.

The crash near Epping Forest caused heavy traffic, with some drivers attempting to avoid the queues by turning around on to a slip road which had been closed to give emergency services access to the incident.

This goes against the highway code and the drivers will now receive a notice of intended prosecution (NIP), said Essex Police.

Sgt Thomas Baskeyfield, of Essex Police, said: “We understand the frustration motorists face when they are unable to progress their journey, especially in such warm weather, however, the actions of a few motorists jeopardised the safety of other road users and hampered the response of the emergency services trying to reach those who really needed our help.”

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

