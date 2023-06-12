A stretch of the M1 motorway will be closed southbound for most of the day as the road is resurfaced following a tanker crash at the weekend.

The southbound carriageway is closed between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 14 for Milton Keynes after the lorry hit the central reservation on Sunday afternoon.

The collision caused "significant damage" to the barriers and road surface, said National Highways.

Work to repair the road will mean the road will be closed throughout Monday, a spokesman added.

Delays of up to an hour were building on the approach to the closure.

A spokesman said: "A tanker lorry struck the nearside barrier and central reservation barrier earlier resulting in significant damage to both.

"There is also road surface damage due to a spillage of diesel and oil from the lorry. As such the barriers on both sides of the carriageway need repairing and road needs to be resurfaced.

"Due to the extent of repairs required at scene, the closure is expected to remain in place throughout the day.

"There is currently five miles of congestion on approach to the closure causing 60 minute delays above normal travel time."

Diversions along the A508, A5 and A422 have been set up.

