A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found with stab injuries.

Essex Police were called to reports of concern for a woman a property in Legg Street, Chelmsford, at 3.20pm on Saturday.

They found a woman in her 40s who had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital, where she remains.

Besin Nezha, 52, of Legg Street, was charged with attempted murder and was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Det Supt Rob Kirby said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has helped us so far and would ask anyone who hasn’t spoken to us already and may have information that will help our investigation, to contact us.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat posed to the wider public in Chelmsford.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 1009 of 10 June.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know