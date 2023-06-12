A man has died after a flat fire on the outskirts of Norwich.

Police, ambulance and fire service crews were called to Tracey Road, Thorpe St Andrew just before 8am on Sunday.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Norfolk Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious, with an investigation taking place.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three vehicles from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham attended the domestic house fire.

After a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots, firefighters were stood down just after 9am.

