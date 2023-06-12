Police are continuing to search for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for a week.

Macey, from Milton Keynes, was last seen at 4.20pm last Monday and police concerned for her welfare have released a picture to help with the appeal.

She is thought to be using trains to get around, with police also looking for 19-year-old Billy Ross in connection with her disappearance.

Macey has links to Harlow, Essex, central London, Sussex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Norfolk, while Mr Ross is known to visit Essex, London, Sussex and Great Yarmouth.

Macey, who is 5ft 3in tall, was last seen wearing cream leggings, a cream vest top, a black jacket with fur lined hood and black sliders with a fur trim.

Ross is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen her or Ross is urged to call 999, quoting reference number 43230247007.

