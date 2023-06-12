A police officer has been banned from returning to the job after altering his driving licence to work as an Uber driver.

Former PC Naseeb Khan, who drove an Uber as a second job, would have been dismissed for his "dishonest and criminal" actions, Bedfordshire Police said.

But he resigned before his case was heard.

Khan admitted that he altered his licence in September 2021 and received a "community resolution", the police force said.

He has been placed on the College of Policing barred list - which bans him from any policing or similar jobs.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst, who chaired the case hearing last Friday, said: "The actions of this officer involved research and were clearly dishonest and criminal in nature, as accepted by him."Whilst I have some sympathy for his personal circumstances this in no way mitigates his actions which fall far below the standard I expect."

