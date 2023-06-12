Play Brightcove video

Hear from stall holders at Northampton Market

Stall holders at an historic town market, who have been forced to relocate while the site is refurbished, are calling for compensation from the council.

Traders at Northampton market said they were struggling in their new temporary location on the St Peters Way car park in Commercial Street.

Dave Dunkley, who runs a fruit and vegetable stall and has worked on and off the market for 20 years, described the situation as "absolutely horrendous".

"We've had another [trader] try to quit this week because he said he can't afford to come down here anymore," he told ITV News Anglia.

Trader Dave Dunkley has described the current situation as "absolutely horrendous" Credit: ITV News Anglia

"It's just horrendous. We haven't got the people coming down here.

"I think if you stood there and counted all day if you had 1,000 people come down, that would be lucky," he said.

Mr Dunkley's feelings were echoed by fellow trader Bhupinder Lakra.

"Even though it's rent-free, we [travel] here from Luton. The diesel was £30 return trip. We didn't even cover that," he said.

A market has been held in Northampton's Market Square for nearly 800 years but West Northamptonshire Council said the move to a car park on Commercial Street, around 10 minutes' walk from the Market Square, was necessary.

It is part of an £8.4m redevelopment plan to spruce up the town centre, with work due to be completed in 2024.

The historic market square site is getting a multi-million pound makeover Credit: ITV News Anglia

Councillor Dan Lister defended the move, arguing that the council had put mitigation in place, but said the council would not pay compensation to traders.

“The council has committed to investing £150,000 into delivering a programme of events and activities... which will see events delivered at Commercial Street to increase footfall to this location, enhancing the offer available for the community and strengthening the markets future viability for years to come.

"The council is working with traders to offer support during the temporary relocation.

"This includes officers regularly meeting with traders to understand how best to support them.

"We originally agreed to and are already giving them free rent, utilities and facilities, and extensively promoting the traders and location of the temporary market.

"While we have been asked to consider paying further grants to the full-time market traders rather than supporting all traders through attracting more footfall, we do not think this is right action and would not be appropriate spend of public money."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…