Two arrested after mass brawl leaves police officers injured

Two men has been arrested after a mass brawl involving fifteen people left one man in hospital and two police officers injured.

A 30-year-old, who had suffered head injuries in the fight, was taken to Ipswich hospital for treatment and then arrested for two counts of assault on police officers.

A second man, 39, was arrested for possession of a knife.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The fight broke out in Bolton Lane, near Christchurch Park in Ipswich on Sunday at around 4.30pm.

Police said they will be carrying out additional patrols in the area to try to reassure the community and asked that any witnesses get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know