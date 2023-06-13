A cannabis farm which was raided by police was found to be running off electricity from an unwitting neighbour.

Bedfordshire Police seized mass production farms across Luton and Bedford to retrieve more than £450,000 worth of cannabis last week.

At one of the addresses which UK Power Network assessed to ensure the electricity supply was safe, a botched electricity cable was found joined under floorboards to a neighbouring property.

This meant the neighbour was unknowingly footing the bill for the factory.

Police seized the plants and made three arrests.

A man in his 40s, a man in his 30s and a 19-year-old were arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled drug of Class B.

During the warrants, officers seized a total of 477 cannabis plants with the highest estimated street value total of £455,510, according to expert police drug witnesses.

As well as last week's seizures, last month three arrests were made after a raid of cannabis factories in Summerfield Road in Luton.

Three adjoining properties were being used to harvest cannabis on the road.

Three men in their 20s have also been charged with production of a controlled drug of Class B and are due to appear at Luton Crown Court at the end of this month.

Det Ch Insp James Panter from Bedfordshire Police said: “We have a unique cannabis cultivation problem in our county due to our transport links, which makes it easy for criminal gangs to move and sell their products across the country.

“These warrants are another success story in our efforts to pinpoint cannabis factories which would otherwise go unnoticed.

"These factories hide in plain sight: they look like homes, abandoned pubs, or even warehouses – but could pose all sorts of risks to the community around them, from fires and electricity problems through to gang violence.

“We will go after these factories and bring them down alongside those who front these criminal enterprises.”

