Drone units and police dogs have been used as police step up a search for a missing man.

Scott Watson was last seen on Sunday night and Norfolk Police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The 32-year-old from Bradwell near Great Yarmouth was last seen near Burgh Castle Marina at about 9.45pm.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, and with short shaved blonde hair and facial stubble. He was last seen wearing a denim bomber jacket and shorts.

Police have issued a renewed appeal and said drones, police dogs and specialist trained search officers were working to locate Mr Watson.

A spokesman added: "Reported sightings are being investigated as well as house-to-house and CCTV inquiries being completed.

"Officers have been working the coastguard, both on land and in the air. They have also been assisted by the RNLI and volunteers from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting CAD 541 of 11 June.

