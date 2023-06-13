A man has died in hospital after being rescued from the sea with a young child.

The man, in his 30s, was in the water off the coast of Mersea Island, Essex, on Sunday around 6.50pm.

He was brought to safety by two men, with RNLI, coastguard, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and East of England Ambulance Service crews attending the incident.

Essex Police were called to the rescue and a spokesperson said: “The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, sadly, he died later at hospital."

The force also confirmed a young child was brought to safety and was now "doing well".

