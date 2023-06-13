A man has been arrested and police are searching woodland over the suspected murder of a grandmother who went missing six years ago.

Patricia Finnie went missing from Southend on 11 May, 2017 after going to visit a friend.The 64-year-old was last seen at around midday in the Bellevue area of Southend after going to see a friend in Riviera Drive earlier that day.

Essex Police have now said detectives are treating her disappearance as a homicide.

On Tuesday a man in his 70s was arrested on suspicion of murdering Mrs Finnie and is in custody.

An area of Hockley Woods in Hockley near Southend is also being searched, with work expected to continue over the next few days.

Police have concluded Patricia Finnie is no longer alive. Credit: Essex Police

Det Supt Rob Kirby, head of major crime at Essex Police, said: “Patricia is a mother and grandmother and her disappearance has had a really big impact on her family.

"They understandably have questions about what’s happened to her, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to provide them with answers.

“There is a team of dedicated detectives and staff working hard to establish what happened to Patricia and bring those responsible to justice.

“Her disappearance has been reviewed by specialist detectives.

"As a result of that review, they have concluded that Patricia is no longer alive and her death is being treated as a homicide.”

Det Supt Kirby urged anyone with information about Mrs Finnie's disappearance to come forward.

He said: “It is now six years ago but I believe people will have seen Patricia on 11 May and have information which will help give her family the answers they need.

“If you saw or have any information about what has happened to her I need you to come forward and tell us."

An online portal has been set up for people to report information.

To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

