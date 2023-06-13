Two men who lured construction workers to a remote location and forced them to hand over £77,000 at knifepoint have been jailed for a total of 20 years.

Norman Hitchings, 59, and Christopher Griffiths, 45, were part of a four-person gang which tricked construction workers to meet near Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, under the pretence of wanting to develop some land.

The London-based workers agreed to meet "Lee Kennedy" - the false persona created by Hitchings and Griffiths - in June 2021.

When the victims arrived on 30 June and met Hitchings – who they believed to be Kennedy – he offered to take them to the land in Barton Road in his BMW X5.

Once at the remote apple orchard in Gorefield, Hitchings brought over three other men wearing bandanas across their faces and carrying weapons - one known to be Griffiths.

The victims were forced to the ground, had their hands cable tied and their wallets and mobile phones stolen.

Hitchings leant over one of the victims and said “you owe Lee Builders 77 grand, pay now or else”, with a knife to the man’s throat.

Hitchings watched the victim transfer £77,000 over to another bank account via his phone.

The victims were threatened not to call the police because the gang knew where the men worked and lived, before being left stranded and cable tied.

They eventually managed to free themselves and called police at a nearby farm.

Cambridgeshire Police detectives identified a "burner" mobile phone that Hitchings used to contact the victims, who was caught on CCTV topping it up several times.

The BMW was also traced back to him.

Mobile phone data showed Hitchings and Griffiths' personal phones had been in contact with each other over 150 times before the robbery.

The pair were found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of kidnap following a nine-day trial at Peterborough Crown Court in April.

Griffiths was also found guilty of fraud.

Hitchings was sentenced to ten years in prison on Tuesday, with Griffiths also jailed for ten years.

Detective Constable Craig Trevor, of Cambridgeshire Police's Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “This was a well-planned and orchestrated robbery where two businessmen were lured to a secluded location through a fake land development deal.

“This case only made it to a court room due to the bravery of the two victims coming forward and disclosing to police their horrendous ordeal, where they suffered extreme calculated violence followed by 22 months of intensive investigation.

“I am pleased we could achieve some justice for the victims in the sentencing of Griffiths and Hitchings today and with the assistance of specialist financial investigators, we managed to recover the stolen £77,000 and return it to the victims."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know