Nadine Dorries has yet to formally resign as an MP - five days after declaring her intention to step down "with immediate effect".

The former culture secretary announced in a tweet that she was quitting her constituency on Friday afternoon, hours after saying she would stay on until the next election.

Despite that statement, she has still not officially resigned as an MP - a move which would trigger a by-election expected to be damaging to the government.

On Wednesday the Conservatives triggered the by-elections in former prime minister Boris Johnson's seat and in that of his ally Nigel Adams after they resigned in writing.

But Ms Dorries is yet to do so, and with the countdown ticking for voters going to the polls the delay may mean the three by-elections have to take place over two separate days.

Fellow Tories have urged Ms Dorries to clarify her position, while Downing Street has called for clarity for her constituents.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: PA

Tory MP Aaron Bell said her constituents needed "proper representation" after months of the former culture secretary "earning money on telly" rather than attending Parliament.

"I don't know what Nadine's doing to be honest," he told BBC Radio 4's World At One programme.

"I think it would be good for her constituency in Mid Bedfordshire... if they could have proper representation, because Nadine's barely been seen in parliament these last six months while she's been earning money on telly."

Under official rules, MPs who are sitting in the House of Commons are not formally allowed to resign, but they can apply for a so-called "office of profit under the Crown" which has the same effect as them resigning.

Politicians who give up their seats before the next general election are disqualified from membership of the House of Commons.

The delay in Ms Dorries' resignation could prolong the pain for the prime minister as he faces a battle to defend three Conservative seats at a time of dire polling as he publicly scraps with Mr Johnson.

Asked if there was frustration over the delay, Mr Sunak's press secretary said: "It's obviously unusual to have an MP say they will resign with immediate effect and for that not to take place.

"The prime minister believes the people of Mid Bedfordshire deserve proper representation in this house and he looks forward to campaigning for the Conservative candidate in the by-election."

Conservative Chief Whip Simon Hart has moved a motion known as a "writ" for by-elections in Mr Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency and Mr Adams' Selby and Ainsty seat.

That means there are between 21 and 27 working days for the votes to be held.

But the third by-election was on hold as official notice from Ms Dorries was outstanding despite saying she would quit on Friday.

She claimed "sinister forces" had denied her a seat in the House of Lords as requested in Mr Johnson's honours list.

Ms Dorries claimed she resigned after being "bullied" by No 10 and labelled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a "privileged posh boy".

The Conservatives were expected to confirm the date for the two confirmed by-elections later on Wednesday.

Wes Streeting, shadow secretary for health and social care, said the row over Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list showed the “clown show” within the Conservative Party which was distracting government from the issues of the day.

Asked about the fallout after Nadine Dorries and other Boris Johnson allies were left off the approved version of his resignation honours list, the shadow chancellor said he doubted the public would be "losing much sleep".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know