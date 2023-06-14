An 85-year-old woman has died in a house fire in Luton.

Three Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Luton, Stopsley and Leighton Buzzard, were called to the ground floor blaze on Dewsbury Road, Luton, at 3.24am on Tuesday.

The fire completely destroyed the ground floor of the two-storey home and the first floor was entirely damaged from the smoke.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire had been fully extinguished by around 4am but fire investigation teams remain on site with Bedfordshire Police scenes of crime unit to work to fully determine the cause of the fire."

