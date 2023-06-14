A lorry driver has been convicted of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash which killed a much-loved off duty police officer.

PC Tris Baker from Essex Police, died on 23 September 2021 after his car he was was driving on the A1060 in Roxwell, Chelmsford, was hit by a lorry at about 1.50pm.

The 41-year-old officer died at the scene.

The lorry was being driven by Robert Harrison, 38, who was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving by a jury after a four-day trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, which ended on 14 June.

Harrison, of St Clair Close in Clacton, initially admitted the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving during his first court hearing.

But Essex Police, along with the Crown Prosecution Service, pursued the more serious conviction.

An investigation into Harrison’s sleep history revealed Harrison was vulnerable to falling asleep in monotonous situations including driving on a familiar road, sleeping only between five and six hours per night and requiring strong doses of caffeine in order to carry out his day-to-day responsibilities.

Det Insp Mark Fraser said: "Harrison’s actions led to Tris, who was deeply loved by his friends and family, losing his life on September 2021.

"Although Harrison pleaded guilty to the death by careless driving offence, the evidence indicated that this incident was dangerous driving as opposed to careless driving.

"We pursued the more serious charge and today the jury have returned a guilty verdict which matches the gravity of the situation.

"Those who were close to Tris have handled themselves with the utmost dignity in the 18 months since the tragic incident and the whole investigative team has been humbled.

"Tris was well loved at home and in the force and I know nothing can ever change what happened, but I sincerely hope today’s outcome can be of some comfort to everyone close to him."

