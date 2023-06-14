One of three men in court over the killing of two men after a baby shower spiralled out of control has been cleared by a judge.

Mark Griffiths, 41, had been standing trial on two counts of attempted murder and two of causing grievous bodily harm with intent over the deaths of Patrick Howard, 27, and Adam Fanelli, 39, in Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire last year.

But on Tuesday, Judge Michael Simon ruled that the case against Mr Griffiths should go no further.

The trial at Luton Crown Court of Anthony Bennison, 25, of Millfield Road, Edgwareand Nicholas Papworth ,33, of Amble Close, Houghton Regis, is continuing.

The two men deny charges of murder, attempted murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

The jury earlier heard that two men were murdered and one was left fighting for his life in what the prosecution described an “utterly senseless” attack following a baby shower in a pub.

Police at the scene following the deaths in Houghton Regis. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Fanelli was fatally stabbed in the chest when he went out after hearing shouting and screaming outside his home.

Patrick Howard was paralysed from a stab to the neck before being dragged along the road underneath a car.

The third victim Mason Jordan, aged 26, was stabbed eight times in the chest and neck, but survived.

The jury heard there was a "baby shower" celebration at The Crown Pub in Houghton Regis in the evening of Saturday, 12 November last year.

Prosecutor Simon Denison KC told the jury the violence that followed was “utterly senseless” and “truly extraordinary”.

An argument ended up in the street, when Bennison drove at the two victims several times "using his car as a weapon to try to hit them", said the prosecution.

Flowers and toys were left at the scene following the two men's deaths. Credit: ITV News ANglia

Bennison was said to have stopped in the middle of the road and got out of the car armed with a knife, with which he stabbed Mr Fanelli.

As Mr Jordan tried to help Mr Fanelli by hitting Bennison with a piece of wood, he too was stabbed, eight times in the chest and neck.

Bennison then stabbed Mr Howard in the neck from behind, paralysing him before he was run over by the car driven by Papworth.

“Papworth didn’t stop or even slow down. He sped away. Bennison and Griffiths got back into the BMW and drove away. They left a scene of utter devastation,” said Mr Denison.

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know