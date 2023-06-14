Police are continuing to question a man arrested in a murder investigation of a grandmother who went missing six years ago.

Patricia Finnie, 64, was last seen near Southend on 11 May 2017, with police starting a search of nearby Hockley Woods on Tuesday.

Essex Police said the disappearance had been reviewed by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and Ms Finnie's disappearance was being treated as a homicide.

A man in his 70s who was arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in custody, with police given more time to question him.

Specialist search teams are continuing to carry out search activity at Hockley Woods.

