A fly-tipper behind a "shocking" series of illegal waste dumps has been hit with a £6,000 fine after council officers were able to link him to the offences.

John Cowley was responsible for six incidents of fly-tipping, including one which was burnt out and another which blocked a road.

Officers from North Northamptonshire Council were alerted to the first offence in January 2022 and were able to link it to several others later that month in Finedon and Harrowden.

Cowley, of Queensway in Wellingborough, pleaded guilty to six counts of fly-tipping under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, and was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on 7 June.

He was fined over £6,000, sentenced to 12 months community order, 220 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for six months.

Lawyers for the council argued that the offences were deliberate, had incurred significant costs, involved the fire brigade and had been committed for financial gain, with Cowley making no attempt to help with the clear-up.

Cowley had gathered some of the waste after offering to clear it for others - even though he did not have the correct licence. Credit: North Northamptonshire Council

Graham Lawman, the councillor responsible for highways, said: “This is a truly shocking case; the cost to the taxpayer to clear all of the fly-tipped rubbish alone was over £6,000, not to mention officer time and the environmental impact.

“His actions were selfish, for financial gain, seemingly without thought for others and left a series of unsightly messes along our lanes, which our staff have to clear.

“While fly-tipping, Mr Cowley took a vehicle without the owner’s consent to collect waste from residents and businesses, without having the correct licence and it emerged that he had been driving around asking if people had waste to take away for cash."

He reminded people to check they were using a licensed carrier when disposing of waste, and to ask for a receipt, or risk being liable.

Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, added: “Due to the hard work and determination of our officers, the evidence shown to the offender was watertight and Mr Cowley could not deny that he was responsible.

“There has been a significant decrease in fly-tips in this particular area since officers concluded their investigation, which is excellent, and I hope this result deters anyone else from fly-tipping.”

