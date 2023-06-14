Police forces are urging people to check their mobile phone software as they battle a rise in accidental silent 999 calls caused by an Android update.

Control rooms across the country have reported a surge in so-called "pocket dials" following a recent Android update, which triggers an emergency call when the side button is pressed five times.

Among the forces affected is Northamptonshire Police, where call-handlers received over 1,000 silent 999 calls last month, according to Supt Chris Hillery.

But many other organisations across the country have also reported the issue including Thames Valley Police and the Met, as well as forces in Wiltshire, Warwickshire and Cambridgeshire.

Thames Valley Police tweeted: "BT are reporting a significant increase in accidental calls to the 999 service following a recent Android update that triggers an SOS when a button on the side of your phone is pressed five times.

"Help us keep our lines clear by only using 999 in a genuine emergency."

Talking about the issue of silent accidental calls from mobile phones, Supt Hillery said: "When we've called people back, inevitably they're in their pockets and they didn't know they'd called the emergency services.

"This is a national issue, but we are experiencing it acutely here in Northamptonshire with the other demands that people in the community are ringing us for."

What should I do to stop silent 999 calls?

People are being asked to check the settings in their mobile phone, to make sure they are up to date with the latest software.

They are also asked to to check their phone regularly while out and about, particularly at events including where they are out with their devices in their pockets.

Most phones will allow users to switch off the shortcut - this can be switched off in Settings by clicking Safety & Emergency and sliding the Emergency SOS button off.

What should I do if my phone calls 999 accidentally?

The simple message - don't just hang up.

Unless the call handler knows that your call is an accidental one, they will work to trace it and get help to you.

So if you make an unintended call, stay on the line and tell the operator what has happened.

This allows them to close the call on their system, and prevent the wasting of emergency services' time and resources.

What have Android said?

Google, which runs the Android platform, said it was providing manufacturers with extra support but advised anyone with problem to disable the feature until they could update their software.

"Android phone manufacturers who choose to offer Emergency SOS on their devices manage the implementation of the feature," a spokesman told The Sun.

"To help these manufacturers prevent unintentional emergency calls on their devices, Android is providing them with additional guidance and resources.

"We anticipate device manufacturers will roll out updates to their users that address this issue shortly. Users that continue to experience this issue should switch emergency SOS off for the next couple days."

Supt Hillery added that phone providers had put updates out this month but the number of accidental 999 calls had gone up over the last few days because people failed to accept the updates.

He said operators would answer every call "but a 999 call that is silent requires that operator to listen to that call, identify the caller and ring that caller back in the hope that they answer.

"If they don't answer, then further work needs to be done to trace those individuals.

He added: "Check that you're not wasting operators' time with pocket dials."

