An "abhorrent" abuser has been jailed after violently shaking a toddler and attempting to protect himself by waiting 36 hours before taking the child to hospital.

The 21-month-old boy had to be put into an induced coma and was later diagnosed with shaken baby syndrome.

Daniel Wemyss, 33, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after appearing at Luton Crown Court.

He had previously been found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm and neglecting the youngster after a four-week trial.

Wemyss, of Offley in Hertfordshire, had caused bruises to the child's face on the evening of 15 June, 2018, and three days later on 18 June he shook the boy violently.

The boy was internally injured and vomited but Wemyss did not say what he had done.

During the next day the child was not himself and was sick again as well as being lethargic and clingy.

His condition deteriorated and a 111 call handler said the boy should go to hospital

He was taken to the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

By this time the boy had become floppy and unresponsive and medics discovered he had several injuries to his head, face and legs, including bruises on his legs which appeared to be handprints.

He was put in an induced coma and had surgery to release the pressure on his brain and a scan revealed the child had haemorrhages behind both eyes consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Judge Michael Simon said: "The outcome could have been fatal. You shook him violently when his head was unsupported.

"You did not suggest he should be seen by a doctor and you did not disclose what you had done.

"You discouraged medical intervention to hide your responsibilities.

"The internal injuries were not obvious and it suited your circumstances to let his mother believe he was experiencing a natural bout of childhood illness.

"For more than 36 hours you did nothing to help him in order to protect yourself."

The trial heard that some of the injuries were unexplained and did not correspond with how Wemyss said the child had suffered them.

Wemyss was charged with grievous bodily harm and neglect in November 2020 after a Bedfordshire Police investigation.

Det Insp Louise Gent said: "This was an abhorrent case of abuse towards an innocent and defenceless toddler, and I am pleased that the child is recovering well.

"Weymyss denied any involvement in causing any of the injuries, using excuses wherever he could, but I am glad that he was found guilty of his despicable actions and is now behind bars and no longer a danger to any other children.

"Protecting children from abuse is absolutely imperative, which is why it is important for anyone with concerns that a child is being neglected, exploited or abused, to report it. We must all play our part in protecting children."

