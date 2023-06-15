The final man suspected of escaping from an immigration removal centre after a riot has been arrested.

A man in his 20s was arrested in Watford on Thursday on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody and is being questioned by police.

Detectives believe everyone who fled the Yarl’s Wood centre on 28 April has now been accounted for, Bedfordshire Police said.

Thirteen men, all in their 20s and 30s, broke through the perimeter fence after a disturbance at the centre near Milton Ernest but five were recaptured by police, the force said.

Seven men have subsequently been charged with escaping lawful custody, violent disorder and criminal damage in connection with the disturbance.

Two other men have been charged with assisting an escaped prisoner, while another two men and one of the seven suspected escapees have been charged with drug dealing and money laundering offences.

The force said further court hearings were due to take place in the coming weeks.

Det Ch Insp James Panter said: “We are no longer looking for anyone else in connection to the disturbance and subsequent escape of detainees at the Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre in April.

“This has been a huge collective effort by our officers, those from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit as well as law enforcement colleagues across the country.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in this operation and hope it sends out a strong message that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

