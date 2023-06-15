Play Brightcove video

The lorry which overturned under a railway bridge in Cambridge

A lorry was flipped on to its side after it crashed under a railway bridge.

The collision happened on Thursday on Coldham's Lane in Cambridge, near the city's airport.

The large vehicle ended up on its side under the bridge.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service warned motorists that Coldham's Lane was likely to be closed for several hours.

The emergency service advised people to check their routes before they travel in the area.

Police and Network Rail were on the scene.

