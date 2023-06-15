A serving police officer has been struck off after pleading guilty to owning indecent images of children.

PC Murray Weir, from Essex Police, had also admitted to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child at a previous Croydon Crown Court hearing.

An Essex Police special case misconduct hearing took place remotely on 8 June over the charges.

It was chaired by Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, who immediately dismissed Weir from the force without notice and barred the officer from working for the police ever again because of his gross misconduct.

Mr Harrington said: "Let me be transparent. No police force, especially Essex Police, will allow someone convicted of sexual offences to remain in their employ."

Weir communicated with people who identified themselves as being under 16 at least 23 times over a six-month period between 1 January and 30 June, 2018.

The messages, which are said to amount to around 350 pages, allegedly included sexually explicit photographs, according to an earlier court hearing.

Mr Harrington added: “We rightfully expect the highest standards of professional behaviour from all our officers and staff and will take a robust approach in dealing with any allegation of conduct that doesn’t align with the code of ethics.

"As a force, our job is to protect the most vulnerable members of society, treating everyone with the dignity and respect they deserve.

"All victims of crime need and deserve our utmost care and support.

"It’s abhorrent that someone who took an oath to safeguard victims, those who come to us in their hour of need, disregards the law to target and victimise the very people they are supposed to safeguard.

"It goes without saying, that this behaviour will not be tolerated."

Weir will be sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on 20 June.

