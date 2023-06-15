A police officer has been charged with child sex offences after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

Thames Valley Police officer PC Luke Christopher Horner, 24, will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Friday.

It follows an incident in Rushden, Northamptonshire, involving the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

PC Horner, who has been suspended from duty, has been charged with one count of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child aged 13-15 and one of making an indecent image of a child.

Northamptonshire Police said he will be the subject of a separate misconduct investigation by TVP, who have also referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This is a live investigation and therefore the Force will not be making any further comment at this time.”

