Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 15 June 2023

Anglia Late Edition looks at the continuing impact on the Prime Minister of the decision of his predecessor, Boris Johnson to quit the Commons, and the row over his resignation Honours list.

Plus a shock new poll reveals that the East could turn to Labour at the next General Election. The study looked at a number of scenarios ranging from a massive majority for Sir Keir Starmer, to a hung parliament.

Plus, our guests discussed the potential impact of artificial intelligence.

They chat about why it has become a policy plank for both parties, the possible benefits and the need for greater regulation.

This month's guests are Dr Dan Poulter, the Conservative MP for Suffolk Central and Ipswich North; Daniel Zeichner, Labour MP for Cambridge and Daisy Cooper the Lib Dem MP for St Albans.