A former detective who sent "sexualised voice notes" to a woman on WhatsApp would have been sacked if he had not resigned, a hearing has ruled.

Ryan Barnes, who was serving as a detective sergeant at Bedfordshire Police, messaged the woman in January via his personal Twitter account.

Mr Barnes then sent "sexualised voice notes and a message" on WhatsApp, before being immediately suspended after the woman shared images of the conversation on Twitter.

He then resigned prior to the accelerated case hearing on Tuesday.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst chaired the hearing and found Mr Barnes' behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and authority, respect and courtesy.

Mr Rodenhurst said: “DS Barnes was a highly capable and experienced detective sergeant and, whilst he is not here today, his representative concedes on his behalf that his actions were incompatible with being a leader in this force.

“In a calculated way he engaged a member of the public and deliberately took her into a WhatsApp conversation which quickly became sexualised in a manner that was received as, and in my opinion was, predatory.

"The use of his Bedfordshire Police persona in this way is completely unacceptable and undermines public and confidence and trust in policing.”

Mr Barnes would have faced instant dismissal if he had not already resigned and will be placed on the College of Policing barred list - banning him from returning to policing or other similar professions.

