People are being urged not to visit accident and emergency over hayfever symptoms.

NHS directors said 1,000 people went to A&E units in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes on Monday, with many attending due to the hot weather and high pollen counts.

Those with hayfever are suffering from a high pollen count due to the combination of sunshine and ran causing plants to grow quicker and an earlier season which scientists are linking to climate change.

But despite the tough symptoms, Dr Sanhita Chakrabarti, deputy medical director at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said most people with the allergy should avoid A&E.

“The recent fine weather has sent the pollen count spiralling upwards, and many people have been experiencing severe hayfever.

"But most hayfever symptoms can be effectively managed at home or with medication which is widely and cheaply available in community pharmacies or supermarkets."

Dr Chakrabarti added that the junior doctors walkout was putting extra pressure on NHS services, so unnecessary walk-ins such as hayfever patients must be avoided.

The deputy medical director advised people with hayfever and asthma to stock up on antihistamines, have a well-stocked inhaler, and other recommended medication.

“Extreme temperatures – both hot and cold – are known to increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes," she said.

"We can all do our bit to leave accident and emergency services for those who really need them: remember, A&E is for serious injuries and life-threatening emergencies only.

"If you are unwell but it’s not an emergency, use 111 Online to check how to get the right care for you.”

Analysis by NHS England, which runs the NHS website, found that Sunday was the busiest day of the year so far for visits to the hayfever page, with almost 28,000 visits in 24 hours – an average of one visit every three seconds.

NHS information pages on hay fever treatments have also proved popular during the past few weeks, with over 45,000 people viewing information about the most common antihistamines in the last week.

