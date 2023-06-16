Families of children whose special educational needs (SEN) were not met have received around £49,000 in compensation from a council, following a damning ombudsman's report.

West Northamptonshire Council paid out £48,600 to nine youngsters and their families in the district after a critical report by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGO) in March into SEN support.

The report was made after the local authority was ordered to pay out £7,125 to one family after a child with autism did not get a proper education for nearly two years, and was referenced at a recent council meeting.

It said the council was found to have caused the child "significant physical and mental distress" and failed to communicate as it said it would with their mother.

The LGO said despite repeated requests for comment, the authority had failed to respond at "the earliest opportunity" and only then after the report process had begun.

West Northamptonshire Council was also told to review the cases of eight other children with special educational needs who had also been out of school for long periods.

It was advised to "signpost" those parents to the ombudsman if they were dissatisfied by the way the authority had acted.

The local council said it had worked to "put things right for others identified to have experienced injustice" and said it had given out payments of between £200 and £600 for each month needs were not met.

After the March report, the council’s cabinet member for children, Fiona Baker, said council members were "disappointed" and "sorry" to have "previously fallen short" but had accepted the LGO’s findings in full.

Michael King, from the LGO, said: "I’m pleased the council has agreed to the recommendations I have made to remedy the situation for the family, but it should not have taken the threat of a public interest report for them to have done so."

The council approved a new £1.1m special needs unit at Northampton’s Hunsbury Park Primary School for up to 50 children in March.

Another plan is under way on a new special school in Tiffield with the authority, developers and the Greenwood Multi Academy Trust.

