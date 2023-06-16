As any fan of Batman knows, after a hard day of keeping Gotham City safe, the caped crusader likes to put his feet up at Wayne Manor.

Now the address of the crime fighter's country pile can be revealed - it's a stately home once belonging to the most trusted adviser of Queen Elizabeth I.

Burghley House, in Stamford near Peterborough, has been transformed into the billionaire Bruce Wayne's family home for new blockbuster movie The Flash - released on Friday.

The Warner Bros movie, which stars stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, a scientist who achieves super speed after being struck by lightning.

But also swooping into the superhero story is the Dark Knight himself.

Film crews were at Burghley for four weeks in April and May 2021 transforming the 16th Century house, designed and built by Queen Elizabeth I's Lord High Treasurer, William Cecil.

Miller, along with actress Sasha Calle, who plays Supergirl, were at the House to film scenes.

The Flash and Supergirl Credit: Warner Bros

While the story focusses on Allen, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton return to their former roles as Batman, who appears in multiple forms during the time-travelling plot.

The house, which normally sits in 2,000 acres of ancient parkland was transported to Gotham City via CGI wizardry.

It is not the first time the East of England has played host to silver screen superheroes. The headquarters of the Avengers was actually the Sainsbury Centre in Norwich.

Milton Keynes also played host to Superman, as the fourth instalment of Christopher Reeve's role as everyone's favourite Kryptonian was filmed outside the city's railway station.

But the fact Burghley is now Wayne Manor may come as a shock to some - especially Knebworth House, which was used as Wayne Manor in Michael Keaton's first outing as Batman, in the Tim Burton version in 1989.

