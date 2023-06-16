A Thames Valley Police constable charged with engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl has been refused bail by a district judge.

Luke Christopher Horner, based in Amersham in Buckinghamshire, is alleged to have travelled to Northamptonshire to commit the offence, and a linked charge of making an indecent image of a child.

A 25-minute hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday heard that the charges against the 24-year-old officer were brought following an incident in Rushden last Sunday.

Horner made a bail application before a district judge, who appeared by video-link, but was remanded in custody to appear at Northampton Crown Court on 27 July.

In a statement, the Thames Valley force said the charges had been brought “in connection with an incident while off duty.”

The force’s statement added: “The officer was suspended from duty on Thursday and will be subject to a separate misconduct investigation.

"The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed.

“We are not in a position to comment further at this time, due to this being a live investigation.”

