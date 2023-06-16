Four teenage boys - including three aged just 13 - have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies.

In the series of nine attacks, a group targeted young people, stealing e-scooters, jewellery and cash around Colchester in June.

Essex police confirmed three boys aged 13 were arrested at around 7am on Thursday.

The boys were questioned throughout the day and released on conditional bail, not to enter Colchester city centre or to be in the area around Philip Morant School.

On Friday a fourth boy, aged 16, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and burglary. He remains in custody for questioning.Ch Insp Colin Cox said: “We know there have been concerns across the district, with a number of incidents having taken place where predominantly young people had been threatened and had items stolen.

“There has been a team of officers working in the background collating the specific details of each offence and working hard to link suspects to each offence. That work culminated in arrest action.”

Ch Insp Cox said despite the recent incidents, the number of robberies had decreased over the last five years.

