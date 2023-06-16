Demand for water has soared by as much 20% - or 200 million litres - on some days during the recent hot spell, a water company has reported.

Anglian Water said the increase had put pressure on its network across the East of England, warning that it could lead to water pressures dipping and supply to taps could be affected.

It has asked customers to "use water wisely" and reuse supplies wherever possible.

The warning came on the day that the UK's first hosepipe ban of 2023 came into force, with South East Water putting restrictions on households in Kent and Sussex.

Anglian Water said the extra demand equated to every one of its four million customers drinking an additional 100 cups of tea a day, about 150 cans of Coke, or taking an extra three-minute shower every day.

Lottie Williams, the firm's water saving manager, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the fabulous sunshine, and use the water they need to stay hydrated and healthy, however we’re asking customers to be even more mindful of their water usage at the moment so that there’s enough to go round everyone while leaving enough in the environment for nature to thrive too.

"Paddling pools are the go-to cooler, but a standard pool can use up to 400 litres of water – that's four full water butts. It would be great if people could reuse this water, for example to water their plants, instead of using the tap.”

Anglian Water supplies around a billion litres of water to homes and businesses across the East of England, which comes from a combination of groundwater sources and surface water reservoirs.

The company said supplies for the region - one of the driest in the country - remained "in relatively good health" but reminded users that some parts remain in drought status, as classified by the Environment Agency.

The last two years have seen lower-than-average levels of rainfall.

How can I save water during the hot spell?

Leave a jug of tap water in the fridge to cool down rather than running the tap until cold;

If you’ve already filled the paddling pool for the day, don’t empty it. You can save on your water bill by using gentle disinfectant tablets that keep the paddling pool water fresh for days of use and fun with the kids.

If you can’t save the paddling pool for another day, reuse it to wash the dog, the car or water the flower beds, before reaching for the hose;

Learn to love your brown lawn – leave the sprinkler in the shed this summer. Grass is extremely hard to kill. Your lawn will soon bounce back and be vibrant and green again;

Use your bath or washing up water to top up your water butt to use on your plants;

Take shorter showers - cutting them to just five minutes a day can help save each household about 28,000 litres of water and more than £100 in energy and water every year.

