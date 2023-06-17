Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray reports on Victoria's hope for the future

A courageous seven-year-old amputee says she is excited about being able to play with her friends, ride her bike and do gymnastics after life-changing surgery.

Victoria Komada was born with a congenital deformity - bilateral tibial hemimelia - meaning her legs were formed backwards and she had missing bones.

The parents of the youngster from Norwich were initially told she would have to have a double amputation and at just three years old she had to have her right leg removed.

But in 2018, doctors in Florida, America, managed to save Victoria's left leg after her friends and family managed to raise £180,000 for the major surgery.

The specialist procedure meant the youngster, who dreams of becoming a gymnast, could walk.

And Victoria, a pupil at St Clements Hill Primary Academy, had to undergo additional surgery in Austria after her left leg became twisted again.

Victoria Komada after her operation in Austria. Credit: Marzena Komada

Victoria said she wanted to "ride my bike and play with my friends" after she had recovered from the surgery, adding she felt good.

Her mother, Marzena Komada, said: "We are very happy we got the chance to save Victoria's leg.

"The operation was five hours but... I am very happy and grateful to people who give us chance to save Victoria's leg."

Victoria and her mum were special guests at a danceathon fundraiser at St Clements Hill Primary Academy on Wednesday.

Victoria Komada, seven, who has undergone pioneering surgery after losing one of her legs aged just three. Credit: Marzena Komada

Family friend Sarah Herbert, who helped rally round for the initial money-raising effort helped organise the event.

She said: "Victoria is such a lovely, courageous little girl. She's great.

"We felt this gave us an opportunity to raise some money for her operation and recovery and also gives the children a great opportunity to show an act of kindness and show that they really can make a difference in someone else's life."

The event helped raise £6,000 towards the £10,000 cost of the second operation.

