Crews from across three counties have been tackling a large fire at a recycling centre overnight.

The fire broke out at the WRC Haverhill Waste Transfer station on Homefield Road in Haverhill, west Suffolk, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Fourteen crews from Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire were sent to the scene.

The blaze was extinguished within two hours, and crews were able to leave the scene just after 3.30am.

